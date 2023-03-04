Navi Mumbai: PMC chief appeals citizens to take pledge not to harm trees and save water on Holi

Ganesh Deshmukh | YouTube screengrab

Navi Mumbai: The Environment Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the celebration of an environment-friendly Holi festival under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan.

Civic body appealed citizens to avoid using plastic balloons and cut trees during Holi

The civic body has appealed to citizens to celebrate Holi with natural colours and avoid wasting water. It appealed not to cut trees, avoid the use of plastic balloons, and chemical colours, and save water for Holi.

“To prevent damage to the environment, do a small Holi, and instead of throwing honey as a ritual during Holi, the honey should be donated to the needy,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department Kailas Gawde.

Citizens should celebrate eco-friendly Holi: PMC chief

The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, said, “Citizens should celebrate an eco-friendly Holi to avoid the loss of resources and environmental damage during Holi. Citizens should celebrate the environmentally friendly Holi festival by taking a pledge to save trees and water.”