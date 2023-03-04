Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik attends opening of 40+ cricket tournament in Ghansoli | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik attended the inauguration of the 40+ cricket tournament which began on March 3 and expressed his pleasure that people understand the importance of health and participating in different sports.

He also suggested that the ground should be of international standard.

The Sports and Cultural Affairs Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is organising a 40+ cricket tournament in Ghansoli, which started on March 3. The event is being organised after two years of gap owing to the Covid pandemic.

Several dignitaries present

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Sports and Cultural Affairs Department Somnath Potre, Sports Officer Revappa Gurav, 40+ Cricket Association President Master Pradeep Patil and office bearers Sarveshree Naresh Gauri, Liladhar Patil, Vikas Mokal, Manoj Mhatre and other dignitaries were present.

To provide a platform for various sports, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the Sports and Cultural Affairs Department is working hard and providing a platform for athletes to prove their sportsmanship by organizing various competitions.

As a part of it, NMMC Cup 40 Plus Cricket Tournament has been organized on the 3rd and 4th of March to encourage players who are conscious about their health to partcipate in sports.

A total of 33 teams from villages and 22 teams from urban areas in Navi Mumbai are participating in this competition.

