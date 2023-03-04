Navi Mumbai: Man dies after scooter rear tire detaches | PTI

A 35-year-old man died after the rear wheel of his scooty came off while he was driving early this week.

The accident took place when the man was returning to his home in Kalamboli around 11 pm.

The deceased was identified as Bhimsen Udayalal Chaurasia, a resident of Sector 6, Kalamboli.

According to police, Chaurasia was running a paan stall in the Jasai area of Uran. He used to go to his stall in his brother’s scooter in the morning and return home at night.

Rear tire came off while he was returning home

On February 25, when he was returning home via the JNPT Kalamboli route on his scooty after closing his stall, the rear tire of the scooter came off near the Khanda colony railway bridge.

Chaurasia sustained serious injuries and was admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment. But he died on Tuesday, 28 February.

The Kamothe police have registered a case against the deceased Bhimsen for rash driving.

