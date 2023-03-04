Mumbai: Tempo driver killed after luxury bus hits his parked vehicle in Vakola | Representative Image

Mumbai: The driver of a tempo was killed after a luxury bus hit his vehicle parked on the roadside on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Vakola area early on Friday. The bus driver fled the scene and a case of death by rash driving has been registered against the bus driver. No other injuries were reported.

According to the police, the tempo that was carrying a stock of fish, faced some mechanical failures after which it broke down near the south-bound direction of the WEH. The deceased tempo driver identified as Akhtar Chowdary took his tempo to the side of the highway and was waiting for mechanical back up.

Bus driver flees from spot

Suddenly a luxury bus carrying airport crew members hit the tempo from behind, during which Chowdary suffered major injuries and died later.

As soon as the accident occurred, the driver of the bus fled from the spot and a case has been registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

No passenger from the bus was injured in the accident, said the police.