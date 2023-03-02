Bengaluru: Chilling dashcam video from SUV- truck crash at Bannerghatta Road surfaces month after fatal road accident

Bengaluru accident | Twitter: Petlee Peter

Bengaluru: A woman and her daughter were travelling in an SUV when an overspeeding cement mixer truck ran into their vehicle and killed them, on February 1st. The fatal road accident in Bengaluru that cost the lives of Gayathri, 47, and her 16-year-old school-going child, took place on Bannerghatta Road.

Recently, a dashcam video from the mangled SUV was shared online by a journalist and it captures the chilling crash. In the footage that captures the breathtaking incident, we can see the SUV being driven on the roadways when a truck dramatically bumps into the car and shatters life.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals)

Really a sad incident — Tweet Madi Bengalooru (@tweetbengalooru) March 1, 2023

According to TV channel TV9, seconds into the mishap, the car's emergency system had dropped a message to Gayathri’s husband, Sunil Kumar. However, the duo had died by the time he arrived at the spot.

Police officials reportedly used four cranes and an excavator to move the truck and lift the bodies crushed under the car. The task was executed with the help of police officials and locals. The driver of the truck remained at large and a complaint was registered at the Bannerghatta Police Station.

Gayathri was working in the IT sector and her daughter was a Class 10 student at Sherwood High School near the NICE Road Junction.

Read Also Scammer jumps over car bonnet to stage an accident, chilling video from dashcam surfaces