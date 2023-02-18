Scammer jumps over car bonnet to stage an accident, chilling video from dashcam surfaces

e-Paper Get App
A dashcam video from a car has gone viral on social media and it shows a man intentionally jumping over the bonnet and no sooner walking away casually

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
A video shared and went viral on Twitter captures the moment when a Telugu-speaking family was on their road trip and got hit by a local man intentionally jumping over their car. The sudden and shocking incident left people in the car screaming for a while, but no sooner calming down in confidence. Thanks to the dashcam that recorded the incident to prove that the driver was not at fault.

The footage begins as a usual road trip video but seconds later, we can see a man in a lungi run towards the car and bang on it. He settles over the car bonnet as if to stage an accident. "He has intentionally hit the vehicle. Wait, wait. Calm down. Don't panic (translated)," the couple comforts each other amid the cries of their kid (purportedly) which can be heard in the viral video.

"Camera is there," the woman commuter says while pointing the dashcam to the miscreant. Following this, he can be seen walking away without creating any further ruckus.

According to the timing shown in the recording, the incident took place on Valentine's Day, February 14 at around 4 pm. It is not known which part of South India the incident exactly this happened in.

It is believed that such instances are common in deserted regions where locals would risk their lives and stage an accident to fetch money from those passing by in a car.

Media reports claim that Russian streets have become safer and more alert due to the usage of dashcams in their vehicles. In reply to the tweet that captured the incident from India, netizens realised and acknowledged the benefits of the device and commented they were ordering one right away.

