Mumbai Rains: Water Levels In Seven Lakes Of City Climb To 96%; Moderate Showers Return After Week Of Relief | Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: After a week of calm, Mumbai continues to experience moderate to heavy downpours starting early on Monday morning. Following an extended period of heavy rain that had previously caused flood-like conditions and increased water stock from 92% to 95%, the city's water stock has now reached 96%.

As of 6:00 AM on August 25, various lakes reported differing water levels reaching the total water storage levels in seven lakes at 96%. Upper Vaitarna's level was 803.51 m, showing a minor drop of 0.01 m, with 1737 mm of seasonal rainfall. Middle Vaitarna was at 283.78 m, down by 0.45 m, with 2600 mm of rain recorded. Modak Bagar registered 676.365 m, decreasing by 0.01 m, while Tansa's level fell to 138.31 m with 2839 mm of rain. Bhatsa dam was at 140.64 m with a slight drop, and Vekar lake's level was stable at 80.24 m.

Water releases from Upper Vaitarna began on August 21, and gates were opened at Middle Vaitarna to manage water distribution. Throughout July and August, Modak Bagar, Tansa, Tulsi, and Vehar lakes had overflow events. The Bhandup Complex recorded 18.00 mm of rainfall today, contributing to a total of 2346.00 mm for the season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting potential heavy rainfall in the coming week. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, average rainfall from Sunday to Monday morning was 12.41 mm in the city, 13.84 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 18.04 mm in the western suburbs.

Between 6 AM and 7 AM on Monday, the most intense downpours were recorded at B. Nadkarni Park in Wadala (29 mm) and Sewri Koliwada (25 mm). While light to moderate showers are ongoing, more intense rain is expected midweek. Minimal waterlogging was reported, and local train services generally operated without major disruptions, although some traffic slowdowns occurred. Temperatures are anticipated to be between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius with high humidity.