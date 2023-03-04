Thane: TMC says hoardings warning people against feeding pigeons are 'just for awareness'

The hoardings put up by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday, March 2, warning Thanekars against feeding pigeons went viral on social media. The officials from TMC on Saturday, March 4 informed that the hoardings are placed from time to time to make people aware of 'hypersensitive pneumonia' that is contracted by living in proximity with pigeons.

The hoardings placed in most parts of the city warn people against feeding pigeons within the municipal corporation limits and it also warns of ₹500 fine for people defying the warning.

Not the first time, have been putting up such hoardings since 2020: TMC

Sandeep Malvi, the additional commissioner of the TMC, said, "The warning hoardings are not new and the citizens should not panic. It has been going on since 2020 during Covid-19. We have been creating awareness among people from time to time. It has been learned that organisms in pigeon faeces cause 'hypersensitive pneumonia' and the reason we put up signboards warning people against feeding pigeons."

The hoardings by the civic body read that the cases of 'hypersensitive pneumonia' disease due to pigeon feather and faecal matter is on the rise in Mumbai and Pune and people with a pre-existing lung condition are 60-65 per cent more likely to fall prey to the disease.

'TMC should provide a zone to feed birds'

Kasber Augustine, president, Thane Citizens Foundation, said, " The TMC should come up with a solution while thinking of both the bird as well as human. The civic body should provide a zone for Thanekars to feed the pigeons. Currently, people feed the birds anywhere on the streets or the complex and due to it, the chances of contracting the disease increase. The hoardings have been placed by the TMC, but the implementation of it is also important."

Deepak Salvi, Shiv-Sena party worker from the UBT faction and a resident of Hiranandani Estate, said, "People here at Hiranandani Estate spend crores of rupees to buy flats but few people always feed the pigeons inside the complex. That leads to pigeons going into balconies of flats. The TMC initiative of a ₹500 fine for feeding pigeons is a good step. In Hiranandani Estate, there are senior citizens residing as well and some are suffering from from medical issues. So feeding pigeons should be avoided inside the complex."