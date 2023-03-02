Thane: TMC come up with 'No Horn' initiative to curb noise pollution |

Thane: The high decibel horns blown loudly and continuously have increased the noise pollution in Thane city. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in association with the Rotary Club of Thane North End and regional transport department has initiated "No Horn" campaign from March 1 to May 31, 2023.

The campaign is not just only for vehicles owners or drivers but for all Thanekars.

Rotary club to spread awareness among public

The Rotary Club of Thane North End will do the work of creating public awareness in coordination with residential area, educational forums, senior citizen associations informed Charanjeet Singh Jas, the coordinator of this initiative.

TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, regional transport officer Jayant Patil, deputy commissioner Angha Kadam, president of Rotary Club of North End Sandeep Paharia, Dilip Madiwale, Sanjeev Bramhe, Rahul Khandelwal, Kiran Zende etc. were present during the press conference on Wednesday, March 1.

Sandeep Malvi believes campaign will be successful

Sandeep Malvi said, "Continuous honking, for no reason, is very annoying to others. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to explain that the horn should be used as and when necessary. Public awareness should be created for the same. I believe that the 'No Horn' campaign will be successful if a maximum number of citizens are involved."

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Jayant Patil informed that an awareness campaign will be conducted among the drivers in the case of heavy vehicles. Manisha Pradhan, pollution control officer of TMC explained that 'no horn' is in our interest considering that the number of vehicles is increasing at the rate of five percent every year and the proportion of horn noise in noise pollution is 55 percent.



