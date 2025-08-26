Mumbai: Bandra West Ganeshotsav Mandal To Showcase 52-Foot Kashi Vishwanath Temple Replica Honouring Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary |

Mumbai: This year, on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, the Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, renowned for its magnificent recreations of iconic temples, is constructing a majestic 52-foot replica of the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The mandal will also host a series of activities to make the celebrations of Ganeshotsav which has been declared as ‘Rajya Mahotsav’ by the state government.

The Occasion

The Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, where Mumbai BJP President and MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar is the chief advisor, is celebrating its 30th year this year. Every year, the mandal recreates a famous temple through its décor.

In recent years, replicas of Swami Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari, Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple, Kedarnath Temple, Pashupatinath Temple, Pandharpur’s Vitthal Temple and the Sai Samadhi Temple in Shirdi have been showcased. On its silver jubilee year, the mandal had created a replica of the ancestral house of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Ratnagiri, as a tribute to India’s freedom movement.

The festival is celebrated at Bandra Reclamation, a locality of diverse communities, a true reflection of Mumbai’s diversity where people of all religions celebrate with unmatched enthusiasm. This inclusivity has become the hallmark of this Ganeshotsav. Every year, this Mandal draws prominent personalities from the film, sports, politics and social sectors, making it one of the most prominent and admired attractions of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav.

This Year’s Theme

Shri Kashi Vishweshwar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on the western banks of the sacred Ganga. The original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was destroyed by the cruel invader Qutb ud-Din Aibak, who erected a mosque on its site. Centuries later, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar restored the glory of Kashi by rebuilding the revered Vishwanath temple at the same site.

In Hindu belief, a pilgrimage to the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple and a holy dip in the Ganga are considered essential steps towards moksha (liberation). Varanasi, often called the ‘City of Temples’ is home to around 1,654 temples. Among them, the Kashi Vishweshwar Temple holds prime importance. It is surrounded by many smaller shrines. Built in the Nagara style of North India, the ‘garbagruha’ of the temple houses the sacred Shivling of Kashi Vishweshwar, adorned with offerings of Ganga water and bilva leaves. Crafted from black stone and embellished with gold and silver, this divine Jyotirlinga radiates unmatched sanctity and devotion.

A magnificent replica of the Kashi Vishweshwar temple has been created in Bandra, complete with its iconic ‘shikhara’, intricate pillars and the Shivling of Vishweshwar, crafted to mirror the original. Adding to its grandeur, the entire premises have been illuminated with a spectacular display of lamps, a visual delight for the youth. Every year, thousands throng to witness the temple replica and its enchanting lighting and this year’s ‘aaras’ is sure to captivate the hearts of Ganesh devotees, stated Mandal President Jitendra Raut.

Meanwhile, as the state government has declared Ganeshotsav a ‘Rajya Mahotsav’, the mandal will also take initiatives to create awareness about the 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that have been accorded UNESCO World Heritage status, as well as about Operation Sindoor and the spirit of Swadeshi.