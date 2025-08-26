Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed two PILs challenging the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) plan to allow private development on reclaimed land.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne dismissed the PIL saying: “Both the PILs are dismissed.” A reasoned order will be made available later.

About The PIL

PILs were filed by activist Zoru Bhathena and the Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organisation (BRAVO), challenging the MSRDC’s plan to allow development by Adani.

The BMC, MSRDC, MOEFCC and other authorities have opposed the plea contending that the plans were sanctioned after following due process of law.

The BMC had filed an affidavit stating it granted sanction to Adani for the construction of a residential building on a 28-acre plot at the Bandra Reclamation as the site falls outside the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). The petition sought a stay on the project and restoration of the land as a green space, citing violations of CRZ norms.

BMC and MOEFCC contended that a report was prepared by the Institute of Remote Sensing, Anna University, Chennai which concluded that the site is “fully outside CRZ as per approved Coastal Zone Management Plan.” The project site, namely sub-plot A and sub-plot B, whereupon residential development is proposed, falls outside the CRZ line, the BMC said while justifying sanctioning the construction plans.