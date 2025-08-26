 Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development

Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development

PILs were filed by activist Zoru Bhathena and the Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organisation (BRAVO), challenging the MSRDC’s plan to allow development by Adani. The BMC, MSRDC, MOEFCC and other authorities have opposed the plea contending that the plans were sanctioned after following due process of law.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed two PILs challenging the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s (MSRDC) plan to allow private development on reclaimed land. 

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne dismissed the PIL saying: “Both the PILs are dismissed.” A reasoned order will be made available later. 

About The PIL

PILs were filed by activist Zoru Bhathena and the Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organisation (BRAVO), challenging the MSRDC’s plan to allow development by Adani. 

FPJ Shorts
'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025; Video
'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025; Video
Mumbai: Bandra West Ganeshotsav Mandal To Showcase 52-Foot Kashi Vishwanath Temple Replica Honouring Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary
Mumbai: Bandra West Ganeshotsav Mandal To Showcase 52-Foot Kashi Vishwanath Temple Replica Honouring Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary
Pune: Jaya Kishori To Install Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol At 12:15 PM Tomorrow
Pune: Jaya Kishori To Install Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Idol At 12:15 PM Tomorrow
Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development
Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development

The BMC, MSRDC, MOEFCC and other authorities have opposed the plea contending that the plans were sanctioned after following due process of law. 

Read Also
'No One Should Hurt Sentiments..': Maha Minister Ashish Shelar On Row Over Viral Ganeshotsav Reel By...
article-image

The BMC had filed an affidavit stating it granted sanction to Adani for the construction of a residential building on a 28-acre plot at the Bandra Reclamation as the site falls outside the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). The petition sought a stay on the project and restoration of the land as a green space, citing violations of CRZ norms.

BMC and MOEFCC contended that a report was prepared by the Institute of Remote Sensing, Anna University, Chennai which concluded that the site is “fully outside CRZ as per approved Coastal Zone Management Plan.” The project site, namely sub-plot A and sub-plot B, whereupon residential development is proposed, falls outside the CRZ line, the BMC said while justifying sanctioning the construction plans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bandra West Ganeshotsav Mandal To Showcase 52-Foot Kashi Vishwanath Temple Replica Honouring...

Mumbai: Bandra West Ganeshotsav Mandal To Showcase 52-Foot Kashi Vishwanath Temple Replica Honouring...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development

Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses PILs Against Adani's Bandra Reclamation Development

Mumbai: Namo Express Flagged Off From CSMT Amid Chants Of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Taking Devotees To...

Mumbai: Namo Express Flagged Off From CSMT Amid Chants Of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Taking Devotees To...

'No One Should Hurt Sentiments..': Maha Minister Ashish Shelar On Row Over Viral Ganeshotsav Reel By...

'No One Should Hurt Sentiments..': Maha Minister Ashish Shelar On Row Over Viral Ganeshotsav Reel By...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Visit THESE Famous GANPATI Pandals In Mumbai During Auspicious Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Visit THESE Famous GANPATI Pandals In Mumbai During Auspicious Festival