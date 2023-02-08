Modi in Mumbai: PM to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate SCLR among other projects

PM Narendra Modi had visited the city on January 19, 2023 to inaugurate Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7. |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off two Vande Bharat trains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on February 10 at. 2.45 p.m. He will be arriving from Lucknow and straight from the airport he will head towards CSMT.

He will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass project. Thereafter, at around 4:30 PM, he will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah being run by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.

Vande Bharat comes to Mumbai

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train and the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat rain are the two trains that will be flagged off by the PM.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train will be the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country. The new world class train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur and will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat train. It will also improve connectivity of important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Singanapur.

PM to inaugurate SCLR & Kurar underpass

To ease road traffic congestion in Mumbai and streamline movement of vehicles, PM will dedicate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass. The newly- constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla will enhance much needed east- west connectivity in the city.

These arms connect the Western Express highway to the Eastern Express highway. The Kurar underpass is crucial to ease traffic on Western Express Highway (WEH) and connecting Malad and Kurar sides of the WEH. It allows people to cross the road with ease and also vehicles to move without having to get into the heavy traffic on WEH.

Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol, Mumbai.

