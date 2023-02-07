Mumbai airport was handed over to Adani after snatching away from GVK: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in Parliament

From a stock market rout to ruckus in the parliament, the Hindenburg Research on Adani Group's alleged accounting fraud has shaken up the financial and national capitals. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke in the parliament, and brought up Gautam Adani's meteoric rise, questioning how contracts were awarded to the conglomerate. Gandhi also brought focus on Adani securing the contract to operate Mumbai's international airport, alleging that it was snatched away from GVK for Adani.

Questions airport business

He went on to claim that agencies in the country were used to pressurise GVK into stepping aside, so that the Adani Group could take over. Gandhi added that thanks to such policies favouring the conglomerate, Adani now controls 31 per cent of freight via airports.

He said, "The rules were changed by the government and Adani was given six airports. After that India's most strategic, profitable airport - the Mumbai airport was taken away, and hijacked from GVK by agencies. By exerting CBI, ED pressure the Indian government handed the airport into Adaniji's hands. The results now are that Adaniji takes out 24% Indian air traffic through his airports and 31% air freight also is managed from those airports. This has been facilitated by Indian government and PM Narendra Modi."

The Adani group operates seven out of eight companies under the public private partnership.

Wild allegations, provide documents: BJP counters Rahul in Parliament

The BJP hit back at Gandhi's allegations, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slamming him for making wild allegations without showing any documents. Minister of State for Parliamentary affairs among others added that GVK and GMR had also secured contracts for airport without experience during the Congress regime.

