Beware Of Reward Points Scam, Driver Cheated Of ₹2.38 Lakh

Image Generated By Grok |

Gujarat: In Manavadar, Junagadh, a forest department driver was cheated of ₹2.38 lakh in a well-planned credit card scam.

Scammer Lures Victim By Reward Points Promise

On February 13, the driver received a call from a woman posing as a bank executive, who lured him with the promise of ‘reward points.’ She directed him to download a fake app, according to The Times of India and enter his card details, following which unauthorised purchases worth over ₹2.8 lakh were made on high-end mobiles and quick delivery services.

Scammer Promises A Refund

Furthermore, when the victim questioned the deductions, the caller falsely assured him that the amount deducted was temporary and would be refunded along with the reward points. The driver realised he had been cheated when no refund was offered to him.

According to Mint, one can be safe from credit card scams if one follows these instructions:

Never Share OTP, CVV, Or PIN: Legitimate banking institutions never ask credit card users or account holders for confidential details, such as OTPs, CVVs, or PINs, via phone, email, or text messages. Any individual asking you for such information should be categorised as suspicious on an immediate basis. Never panic in such situations. Further, never share your personal information with anyone.

Verify Caller’s Identity: If someone calling you claims to be from your bank or NBFC, hang up the call. Quickly visit the official website of your banking institution and click on the ‘Contact Us’ section. Speak to the designated customer service team and discuss your entire case for effective guidance. Never rely on any number given by an unknown caller.

Use Legitimate Banking Channels Only: Always ensure that you avoid clicking on links or text messages sent to you through WhatsApp, SMS, or your email address. To stay safe, use your financial institution's official website or application downloaded only from trusted app stores such as the Google Play Store.

Enable Real-Time Transaction Alerts: Carefully enable email and SMS alerts for every credit card transaction you make. This can assist you in identifying and swiftly acting against any fraudulent transactions the moment they happen.

Report Suspicion Immediately: If you come across random debits, transactions, or loss of funds without your participation, then always block your credit card promptly. Inform your credit card issuing financial institution, and file a police report swiftly. Early resolution in such cases can limit your financial losses.