50% Decline In Indian Student Visa Arrivals, US To Face $7 Billion Loss

Over 6,000 international students' visas (aka F-1 visa) were revoked this year, according to a US State Department official. They were revoked over violations, including overstays and "support for terrorism".

Trump's Immigration Rules Repels Foreign Nationals

More shocking figures have come to light, according to a new emerging report, which reflects how the US President Donald Trump administration's immigration crackdown has become a major red flag repelling foreign nationals from US colleges and universities.

Biggest Monthly Slump

The number of international visitors arriving in the US on student visas dropped altogether in July, staying just under 79,000. The 28% decrease makes for the biggest monthly slump in 2025, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of the US International Trade Administration data.

India & China

Student arrivals from India fell by 46% while those from China dropped by 26% as visitors to the US on student visas slipped year-on-year for the fourth month. According to The Financial Express, since India and China have long been the two largest sources of foreign students for the country, nationals from the respective countries particularly took a significant hit.

Indians Make Largest International Group

Nearly 332,000 Indian students enrolled in US higher education institutions in the 2023-24 school year, making for the largest international group, followed by China with about 277,000. According to Open Doors data, international student enrollments hit a record total of 1.1 million that year.

Economic Loss

As per Bloomberg’s report, US institutions are already estimating about 30% decline in first-time foreign student enrollment on campuses this fall. The consequential outcome is bound to reel in a staggering economic loss, estimated at $2.6 billion in tuition revenue, for the United States.

NAFSA

On the contrary, the US could end up losing out on 150,000 student enrollments this fall, according to the NAFSA: Association of International Educators and JB International’s estimates based on recent data from the US Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) and the Department of State.

Higher Education Sector To Face Losses

With late August-early September marking the new academic semester, the projected snub from international students’ side is expected to cost the higher education sector nearly $7 billion, in turn, affecting over 60,000 jobs across US cities.