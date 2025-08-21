 Chandigarh: 34-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Duping 1.3 Crore From City Resident Through WhatsApp
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChandigarh: 34-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Duping 1.3 Crore From City Resident Through WhatsApp

Chandigarh: 34-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Duping 1.3 Crore From City Resident Through WhatsApp

The scammer has been identified as Joshua Oscar Nevis. He allegedly posed as the victim's employer. He tricked the victim into transferring the money.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chandigarh: A 34-year-old man from Mumbai was arrested by the Chandigarh police's cybercrime unit for allegedly duping a city resident of Rs 1.3 crore through an elaborate WhatsApp impersonation scam.

Scammer Poses As Victim's Employer

The scammer has been identified as Joshua Oscar Nevis. He allegedly posed as the victim's employer. He tricked the victim into transferring the money.

Victim Transfers Money Into Scammer's Account

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

The victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, according to officials. The accused pretended to be his boss, requesting urgent funds for a project. The complainant believed it was his boss and transferred Rs 1.3 crore into Nevi's ICICI Bank account.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Senior Citizen Put Under Digital Arrest For 12 Days, Duped Of ₹21 Lakh
article-image

How Did The Scam Come To Light?

The transaction was flagged, and the scam was revealed. On April 20, an FIR was registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Teams Nab The Scammer

On August 13, the police teams led by SP Cyber Crime Geetanjali Khandelwal tracked Nevis to Mumbai and arrested him. Nevis admitted to handing over his banking instruments and SIM card to contacts on Telegram during interrogation. They were misused in the scam. Further investigation is underway, and authorities suspect the involvement of a wider network.

Read Also
Hyderabad: 3,000 People Defrauded In Stock Market Scam, Police Arrest 2
article-image

Cyber Crime Unit Issues Warning

The Cyber Crime unit has warned the public against such impersonation schemes. They have advised people not to transfer money for "verification" to avoid arrest or to resolve fabricated cases. Through local police or the Cyber Crime Helpline, citizens have been asked to cross-check suspicious requests.

Cyber Crime Complaints Rise

The number of cybercrime complaints has spiked similarly; nearly twenty lakh were reported in 2024, according to NDTV, up from around 15.6 lakh the year before and ten times more than were logged in 2019.

Read Also
Chandigarh: 2 People Arrested For ₹77 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam
article-image

On WhatsApp, more often than not. I4C data says over 15,000 finance-related cybercrime complaints were reported on WhatsApp alone in January 2024. Around 14,000 were reported in February and another 15,000 in March. Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube were also on that list.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Markets Extend Winning Streak To 6th Day; Sensex Rises 143 Points On ICICI Bank, Reliance...

Stock Markets Extend Winning Streak To 6th Day; Sensex Rises 143 Points On ICICI Bank, Reliance...

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

India’s GDP Likely To Grow 6.8-7 Per Cent In April-June: Report

India’s GDP Likely To Grow 6.8-7 Per Cent In April-June: Report

US Tariffs: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Calibrated Response, Pushes 100 Reforms To...

US Tariffs: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Calibrated Response, Pushes 100 Reforms To...

GST 2.0: Relief For Middle Class & Farmers, GST 2.0 Will Benefit Small Businesses Too

GST 2.0: Relief For Middle Class & Farmers, GST 2.0 Will Benefit Small Businesses Too