 Market Rally Lifts Eight Of Top-10 Valued Firms By ₹1.94 Lakh Crore; TCS, Reliance, HDFC Bank Among Top Gainers
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,94,148.73 crore last week. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,94,148.73 crore last week, with TCS emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with an optimistic trend at the Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,293.65 points or 1.59 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their market valuation.

TCS added Rs 45,678.35 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 10,95,701.62 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 28,125.29 crore to Rs 6,29,080.22 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 25,135.62 crore to Rs 15,07,025.19 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation zoomed Rs 25,089.27 crore to Rs 11,05,980.35 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 25,035.08 crore to Rs 18,70,120.06 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance rallied Rs 21,187.56 crore to Rs 6,36,995.74 crore and that of State Bank of India edged higher by Rs 12,645.94 crore to Rs 8,12,986.64 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 11,251.62 crore to Rs 9,86,367.47 crore.

However, the mcap of LIC eroded by Rs 4,648.88 crore to Rs 5,67,858.29 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,571.37 crore to Rs 5,94,235.13 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

