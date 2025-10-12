IPO Rush On Dalal Street Next Week, Tata Capital & LG Electronics To Lead A Busy Listing Calendar

File Image | Tata Capital and LG Electronics to Make Their Market Debut.

Mumbai: Dalal Street is gearing up for an eventful week between October 13 and 17, with several major IPO listings and new issues lined up.

The highlight of the week will be the much-awaited listing of Tata Capital on the BSE and NSE on October 13, marking one of the most significant debuts in the financial services sector this year.

Following closely, LG Electronics is set to make its market debut on October 14. The IPO, which opened for bidding between October 7 and 9, received strong demand from both institutional and retail investors, reflecting high investor confidence in the consumer electronics giant.

More Listings to Keep Investors Busy

The listing momentum doesn’t stop there. Rubicon Research will list its shares on October 16, while Anantam Highways InvIT, focused on infrastructure investments, will debut on October 17.



Meanwhile, Canara Robeco Asset Management is also scheduled to list on October 16, followed by Canara HSBC Life Insurance on October 17.

In the SME segment, multiple names are preparing for their debut — Mittal Sections will list on October 14, while Shlokka Dyes, Sihora Industries, and SK Minerals & Additives will hit the BSE SME platform on October 17.

Midwest IPO to Open for Subscription

Among the new launches, Midwest Ltd will open its Rs 451 crore IPO for bidding from October 15 to 17.



The issue includes a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 201 crore, with a price band of Rs 1,014–1,065 per share.

The allotment will likely be finalised by October 20, and the stock is expected to list on October 24. DAM Capital Advisors is the lead manager, and KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Ongoing Subscriptions from Previous Week

A few IPOs launched earlier will continue into next week.

-Rubicon Research IPO (Rs 1,377.5 crore) closes on October 13.

-Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO (Rs 1,326.13 crore) also closes on October 13.

-Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO (Rs 2,517.5 crore) remains open till October 14.



- In the SME segment, SK Minerals & Additives and Sihora Industries are open for bidding till October 14.