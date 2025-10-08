IPO-Bound NephroCare Health Services Scales Operations From One Clinic In India To 500 Across Borders, Serving Over 33,000 Patients Annually

New Delhi: IPO-bound NephroCare Health Services on Wednesday said it has scaled its operations from one clinic in India in 2010 to 500 clinics, across India, Nepal, the Philippines and Uzbekistan, serving over 33,000 patients annually.The Hyderabad-based company filed its draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi in July this year to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

As of March 31, 2025, it had 125 clinics in tier II cities and 218 clinics in tier III cities across India. In fiscal 2025, the company generated 1,642 jobs in tier II and tier III cities and trained 132 dialysis technicians, draft papers showed."Reaching 500 clinics is a proud milestone for all of us at NephroPlus.

This achievement belongs to our guests who trust us, our partners who support us, and our teammates who power us every day. We are moving faster, reaching further, and aiming higher to redefine dialysis care in India and across borders," Rohit Singh, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nephrocare Health Services, said in a statement.

NephroCare Health Services, known for its NephroPlus brand, also entered the Middle East, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in fiscal 2024 by forming a joint venture with Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company, a Al Faisaliah Group company.Also, the company continues to pursue growth through brownfield opportunities, which involves taking over and operating existing dialysis clinics run by hospitals, not-for-profits, or other private providers looking to outsource their dialysis operations.

On the financial front, NephroPlus reported total revenue of Rs 755.81 crore in FY25, up from Rs 566.16 crore in FY24. Its net profit stood at Rs 67.1 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 35.13 crore in the previous fiscal.With regard to the company's IPO, it comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 353.4 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.27 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders.Of the fresh capital, about Rs 129 crore will be utilised to open around 167 new dialysis centres in India by FY28.

