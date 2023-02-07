Adani was 609th among richest men in 2014, magic happens Adani reaches to number 2: Rahul Gandhi

The Adani vs Hindenburg face-off has stirred up a storm from the stock market in Mumbai to the parliament in Delhi. After the opposition disrupted parliament demanding an investigation into the allegations of fraud against the Adani Group, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on it as well. Saying that people in all parts of the country are talking about Adani, and have asked how they can become like the entrepreneur.

He added that people are wondering how Gautam Adani enters every business and doesn't fail. Gandhi went on to question the meteoric rise in Adani's net worth, which suffered a massive loss after the Hindenburg report. The opposition leader also hinted at the billionaire's political connections, while talking about the rise in his wealth.

Gandhi asked how Gautam Adani went from the 609th rank on the global rich list in 2014 to being the world's 2nd wealthiest man in 2022. The billionaire has currently slipped to the 17th position after the Hindenburg fiasco triggered a stock rout and wiped off a chunk of his wealth.

The Congress MP also alleged that GVK was pressured by agencies to give up Mumbai Airport, so that it could be handed over to the Adani Group. Gandhi alleged that rules had been tweaked for the move, and also questioned defence contracts for Adani, which doesn't have any experience in the sector.

