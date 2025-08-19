Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified Facility

Air India partners with IOCL’s Panipat refinery for India’s first certified SAF supply | File Photo

Mumbai: Air India and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Under the MoU, the airline will commence procurement of SAF from IOCL to promote the adoption of low-carbon fuels in aviation and support global decarbonisation goals.

Air India targets Net Zero 2050, complies with CORSIA

As part of its broader strategy to achieve the IATA Net Zero by 2050 target and comply with CORSIA obligations, Air India has been pursuing initiatives in operational efficiency, low-carbon emissions, and now, SAF.

The MoU was signed by IndianOil’s executive director of aviation Shailesh Dhar and P Balaji, Air India’s group head of GRC and corporate affairs, in presence of IndianOil’s chairman AS Sahney, and Air India’s chief executive officer Campbell Wilson.

IndianOil highlights Panipat refinery’s SAF readiness

Sahney, said, “The signing of this MoU represents a strategic step in India’s transition to sustainable aviation. With our ISCC-CORSIA-certified SAF from Panipat, IndianOil is ready to provide a sustainable fuel solution that will help decarbonise air travel. Partnering with India’s flagship carrier, we are aligning national growth with global climate goals and setting a benchmark for the industry.”

Air India backs government’s green aviation initiatives

“Through this MoU, Air India is committed to support the Government of India’s initiatives to promote sustainable development in the aviation sector and to further its own sustainability goals to achieve the IATA Net Zero by 2050 target,” said Wilson.

Fleet renewal to build one of the lowest carbon fleets

Air India aims to operate one of the lowest carbon emitting fleets in the world with its fleet renewal plan, with 570 new aircraft on order. It plans to establish more non-stop city-pairs will result in less emissive flights and itineraries.

The airline claims to have adopted market-leading flight planning and optimisation systems, including upgrading its route planning software and coordination with air traffic management, and has entered into an MOU with the council of scientific and industrial research and the Indian institute of petroleum to collaborate on the research, development and deployment of SAF.

India targets 5% SAF blending by 2030

In a push for green aviation, India targets of 5% SAF blending by 2030 and the development of SAF supply chains across the country. IndianOil recently became the first Indian company to receive ISCC CORSIA certification for SAF production at its Panipat Refinery.