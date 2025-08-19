TAC InfoSec Subsidiary Gets Board Nod, CyberScope Web3 Security Plans US IPO

IPO Filing Cleared. |

Chandigarh: TAC InfoSec Limited on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary, CyberScope Web3 Security Inc., has received board approval to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, will soon file a confidential draft registration statement (DRS) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Listing on Nasdaq Planned

If approved, the IPO will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to market conditions and regulatory clearances. The size, timing, and pricing of the IPO will be finalised after SEC review. The move highlights TAC InfoSec’s ambition to expand its presence in the fast-growing global blockchain and decentralised security solutions market.

TAC InfoSec’s Global Footprint

Founded by Trishneet Arora and listed on the National Stock Exchange of India in 2024, TAC InfoSec has become a well-known name in cybersecurity vulnerability management. The company claims to serve over 3,000 clients across 100 countries. Its client list includes global corporations such as Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, Nissan Motors, and even international organisations like the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

In 2024, TAC Security also became one of the first cybersecurity firms worldwide to achieve ISO 17025 certification, strengthening its credibility in testing and compliance at the global level.

CyberScope’s Focus Areas

CyberScope Web3 Security, the IPO-bound subsidiary, focuses on Web3-specific security areas such as smart contract audits, decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol testing, token compliance, and blockchain risk intelligence.

Earlier this year, the company also filed a US patent for an AI-powered trust scoring platform. This system analyses both on-chain and off-chain data, along with market activity, to evaluate blockchain projects in real time. CyberScope believes this innovation could transform how investors and regulators assess digital assets.