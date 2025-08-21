 Retail Inflation For Farm & Rural Workers Eases 0.77% & 1.01% In July From 1.42% & 1.73%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRetail Inflation For Farm & Rural Workers Eases 0.77% & 1.01% In July From 1.42% & 1.73%

Retail Inflation For Farm & Rural Workers Eases 0.77% & 1.01% In July From 1.42% & 1.73%

According to the statement, the year-on-year inflation rate for agricultural labourers and rural labourers stood at 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively, in July 2025.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi:Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent in July from 1.42 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively, in June, according to data released by the Labour Ministry on Thursday.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers increased by 1.23 points to 135.31 in July 2025, while the index for Rural Labourers increased by 1.30 points, reaching 135.66, a Labour Ministry statement said.The Food Index increased by 1.94 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 2.16 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in July 2025.

Read Also
50% Decline In Indian Student Visa Arrivals, US To Face $7 Billion Loss
article-image

According to the statement, the year-on-year inflation rate for agricultural labourers and rural labourers stood at 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively, in July 2025.The food inflation in July 2025 stood at (-) 1.56 per cent (contracted) for AL and (-) 1.13 (contracted) per cent for RL.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Senior Citizen Put Under Digital Arrest For 12 Days, Duped Of ₹21 Lakh
article-image

The Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour & Employment, releases Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers with the base year 2019=100 for the month of July 2025.These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Markets Extend Winning Streak To 6th Day; Sensex Rises 143 Points On ICICI Bank, Reliance...

Stock Markets Extend Winning Streak To 6th Day; Sensex Rises 143 Points On ICICI Bank, Reliance...

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

SEBI Eases IPO Rules, Big Relief For Reliance Jio & NSE

India’s GDP Likely To Grow 6.8-7 Per Cent In April-June: Report

India’s GDP Likely To Grow 6.8-7 Per Cent In April-June: Report

US Tariffs: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Calibrated Response, Pushes 100 Reforms To...

US Tariffs: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Calibrated Response, Pushes 100 Reforms To...

GST 2.0: Relief For Middle Class & Farmers, GST 2.0 Will Benefit Small Businesses Too

GST 2.0: Relief For Middle Class & Farmers, GST 2.0 Will Benefit Small Businesses Too