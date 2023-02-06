Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order ahead of PM Modi's Feb 10 visit; drones, other flying activities banned

e-Paper Get App
The prohibitory order, passed under Section 144, shall remain in effect from 0.01 am on February 10 until 24.00 pm unless withdrawn earlier. It also stated that anyone contravening this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi had visited the city on January 19, 2023 to inaugurate Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7. |
The Mumbai police, under Section 144 of CrPC, have prohibited the use of drones, para gliders and remote-controlled microlight Aircrafts on February 10 near Mumbai airport, INS Shikra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Marol area in Andheri.

The prohibition came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

In an order dated February 3, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Sham Ghuge, stated that, "On the occasion of the Prime Minister of India's Mumbai visit at Mumbai Airport, INS SHIKRA, CSMT and Marol, Andheri, on February 10, 2023, large number of VIPS, Various Officers in large numbers are expected to attend the program, It is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that Terrorist/Anti-Social elements may not attack through drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same."

The order read, "Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 (Act II of 1974), do hereby order that on February 10, 2023, in view of the Prime Minister of India's Mumbai visit, No drone, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, M.R.A.Marg Police Station, MIDC Police Station & Andheri Police Station."

The order shall remain in effect from 0.01 am on February 10 until 24.00 pm unless withdrawn earlier. It also stated that anyone contravening this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

