PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, unveils Indian Oil's twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking System

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present at the event.

The IEW is aimed at showcasing India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

Speaking at the event, Petroleum Minister Puri said, "As India's first comprehensive energy event, covering the entire value chain in its year of G20 presidency, IEW 2023 is a key discussion platform in the G20 calendar. Event India Energy Week was born out of the longstanding vision of Prime Minister for India's role in the global energy transition while ensuring India's energy security, affordability, and accessibility to our citizens." According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industries, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents. It will be attended by more than 30 ministers from across the world.

Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 500 speakers gathered to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India's energy future.

Indoor Solar Cooking system

PM Modi also unveiled the twin-cooktop model of Indian Oil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag off its commercial roll-out.

Indian Oil had earlier developed an innovative and patented indoor solar cooking system with a single cooktop. On the basis of the feedback received, the twin-cooktop indoor solar cooking system has been designed to offer more flexibility and ease to the users. It is a revolutionary indoor solar cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, making it a reliable cooking solution for India.

During the program, the Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

