India Energy Week 2023: PM Modi to inaugurate event in Bengaluru, key energy initiatives to be launched | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day India Energy Week 2023 on February 6 in Bengaluru. He is also going to launch various initiatives in the field of green energy.

E20

PM Modi will launch E20, which is a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol in 84 retail outlets of oil marketing. These outlets will be spread across 11 states and union territories. The government has plans to achieve a 20 per cent blend of ethanol by 2025, for which oil marketing companies are setting up 2G–3G ethanol plants.

The government has been focusing on the ethanol blending programme to achieve self reliance in the field of energy. In comparison to 2013–14, the ethanol production in the country has increased by six times. This increase has helped India reduce 318 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and make foreign exchange savings of approximately Rs 54,000 crore.

As a result, there has been a payment of around Rs 81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies from 2014 to 2022 and a transfer of more than Rs 49,000 crore to farmers.

Read Also PM Modi to address Jaipur Mahakhel participants via video conferencing

Green Mobility Rally

The Prime Minister is also going to flag off a Green Mobility Rally to create public awareness for green fuels. This rally will see vehicles running on green energy sources, helping to create more awareness.

HAL helicopter factory

Narendra Modi will also be inaugurating the HAL helicopter factory in Tumkur to boost the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme in the defence sector. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stones for the Tumkur Industrial Township and two Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tumkur.

Uniforms from recycled polyester

The prime minister will also launch uniforms under the 'Unbottled' initiative of India Oil, which will recycle close to 28 used recyclable plastic bottles to make one uniform. The uniforms will be made out of recycled polyester and cotton for attendants at petrol pumps and those who deliver cooking gas cylinders to homes.

The company is planning to expand this initiative for non-combat uniforms for the army, dresses for institutions and for attendants of other oil marketing companies

PSU's indoor solar cooking system

With so much innovation in the green sector, PM Modi will also be unveiling the "twin-cooktop" model of the PSU's indoor solar and auxiliary energy sources. This innovative, patented indoor solar cooking system was developed by Indian Oil Corporation's research and development centre at Faridabad in Haryana. This cooker can cook a variety of Indian foods involving operations like boiling, frying, and baking.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Indore civic body to launch green bond IPO on Feb 10 to raise funds for solar plant

According to a statement, if these innovative cookers reach 30 million homes by 2025-26 then in seven years we will be successful in saving over Rs 1 lakh crore in LPG cost with foreign savings of Rs 50,000 crore. We will also be able to reduce CO2 emissions by 50 million tonnes.

What is India Energy Week?

India Energy Week is a major event that is being organized in Bengaluru under India's G20 presidency. It is a patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India which will be hosted from February 6 to February 8.

The India Energy Week is aimed at showcasing the country's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse. It will see the presence of over 30 ministers from across the globe, 30,000 delegations, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers.

With inputs from agencies

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)