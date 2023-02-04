e-Paper Get App
PM Modi to address Jaipur Mahakhel participants via video conferencing

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Jaipur Mahakhel participants on Sunday via video conferencing.

The event is being organised in Jaipur by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, since 2017.

Event sees massive participation from Jaipur rural constituency

The Mahakhel, which is focussing on Kabaddi competition this year,  started on National Youth Day on January 12. It has witnessed participation of more than 6400 youths and sports persons from more than 450 gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all eight legislative assembly regions of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

The organisation of Mahakhel provides an opportunity to the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sport as a career option.

