Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to give rented accommodation for ₹ 300 to poor in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, among others | Unsplash

With the onset of the election year, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan has come up with a scheme to allot rented housing accommodation for the poor for just Rs 300 per month in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, and others.

Although the scheme has been implemented for the disposal of vacant houses under Affordable Housing Schemes in Jaipur and other cities, it is important as it is difficult to get housing accommodation at such affordable rent in cities like Jaipur and Ajmer.

Families with an annual income of below three lakhs would be benefitted from this scheme and If the allottee stays in the same house for 10 years, he can get ownership by depositing the remaining amount of the cost of the house which is around 4-5 lakhs.

More than 7000 such multi-storey houses of one BHK accommodation (ground floor + three storeys) under Affordable Housing Schemes are vacant in Jaipur and 7 other cities with a maximum of around 4000 are in Jaipur, the capital city.

The press release of the government said that all the basic facilities like roads, electricity, water etc. have been made available by the concerned urban civic body at the places where these houses are available. The allottee will have to pay the water-electricity bill as per the consumption. The houses will be allotted on a first come first serve basis.