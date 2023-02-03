e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to give rented accommodation for ₹ 300 to poor in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, among others

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to give rented accommodation for ₹ 300 to poor in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, among others

Although the scheme has been implemented for the disposal of vacant houses under Affordable Housing Schemes in Jaipur and other cities, it is important as it is difficult to get housing accommodation at such affordable rent in cities like Jaipur and Ajmer.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to give rented accommodation for ₹ 300 to poor in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, among others | Unsplash
Follow us on

With the onset of the election year, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan has come up with a scheme to allot rented housing accommodation for the poor for just Rs 300 per month in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, and others.

Although the scheme has been implemented for the disposal of vacant houses under Affordable Housing Schemes in Jaipur and other cities, it is important as it is difficult to get housing accommodation at such affordable rent in cities like Jaipur and Ajmer.

Families with an annual income of below three lakhs would be benefitted from this scheme and If the allottee stays in the same house for 10 years, he can get ownership by depositing the remaining amount of the cost of the house which is around 4-5 lakhs.

More than 7000 such multi-storey houses of one BHK accommodation (ground floor + three storeys) under Affordable Housing Schemes are vacant in Jaipur and 7 other cities with a maximum of around 4000 are in Jaipur, the capital city.

The press release of the government said that all the basic facilities like roads, electricity, water etc. have been made available by the concerned urban civic body at the places where these houses are available. The allottee will have to pay the water-electricity bill as per the consumption. The houses will be allotted on a first come first serve basis.

RECENT STORIES

Pendency in Indian Courts: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju cites vacation period among other reasons

Pendency in Indian Courts: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju cites vacation period among other reasons

Netizens applaud Karnataka’s move to offer 50% discount on all pending traffic fines till Feb 11

Netizens applaud Karnataka’s move to offer 50% discount on all pending traffic fines till Feb 11

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to give rented accommodation for ₹ 300 to poor in cities like Jaipur,...

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to give rented accommodation for ₹ 300 to poor in cities like Jaipur,...

IndiGo flies passenger to Udaipur instead of Patna, DGCA orders inquiry

IndiGo flies passenger to Udaipur instead of Patna, DGCA orders inquiry

Punjab: Amarinder Singh's wife MP Preneet Kaur suspended by Congress for 'anti-party activities '

Punjab: Amarinder Singh's wife MP Preneet Kaur suspended by Congress for 'anti-party activities '