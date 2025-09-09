Unrest On Indo-Nepal Border: Security Stepped Up In UP After Protests In Nepal |

The Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh turned tense on Tuesday as violent demonstrations in Nepal spilled over, disrupting movement and prompting a major security clampdown on the Indian side.

The flashpoint came at Rupaidih in Bahraich, where unrest in Nepalganj quickly impacted cross-border activity. As protesters in Nepal set tyres ablaze, clashed with police and blocked roads, Indian authorities scrambled to secure the frontier. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) set up camps near the border while local police patrolled round the clock. For several hours, movement of people and vehicles remained disrupted, forcing traders, commuters and locals to return home.

“Security has been tightened at every entry and exit point. We are not allowing any lapse that could compromise law and order,” said a senior official Prashant Verma.

Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, both sharing long stretches of border with Nepal, were also placed on high alert. In Pilibhit, additional police teams joined SSB units at Madhotanda and Hazara to screen travellers and search vehicles. Intelligence agencies have been pressed into service to track suspicious activities. “This is a sensitive stretch of the border and we are treating the situation with utmost seriousness,” a senior Pilibhit police officer said.

An SSB officer posted at Rupaidih added, “Movement at the border has slowed down due to security checks, but the priority is safety. We are not taking any chances given the intensity of the protests on the Nepalese side.”

In Lakhimpur Kheri, security was ramped up at the Gauriphanta border near Palia Kalan, particularly after unrest spread to Nepal’s Dhangadhi city. Travellers faced intense frisking and long queues as police and SSB checked vehicles one by one. “People are cooperating, but we are making it clear that safety comes before convenience,” an SSB officer posted at the checkpoint said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have also appealed to local residents to remain vigilant. Pamphlets and public announcements in border villages urged people to report strangers or suspicious movement immediately. Officials said all arrangements are in place to handle any spillover of violence into Indian territory.

While the situation across the border remained volatile late into the evening, officers in Bahraich, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri confirmed that Indian territory was secure. “There is no panic. Our forces are ready to deal with any eventuality,” an official statement from the Bahraich police said.