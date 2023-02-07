Mumbai: PM Modi likely to inaugurate SCLR Extension, Akurli underpass on February 10

Double-Decker road – Santacruz-Chembur link road… Pic Source: (www.squarefootgobal.com) |

Other than flagging off two Vande Bharat Express trains on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to throw open two infrastructure projects - a part of Santacruz Chembur Link Road Extension and a vehicular subway below the Western Express Highway in Kandivali.

A month back, the Free Press Journal had reported about the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) plan to open a substantial portion of the elevated road in February.

As per the plans sourced from an official, the portion from Diamond AWWA Hostel in Kalina to Kapadia Nagar in Kurla, a section of 2.5 km, as well as the one connecting MTNL Exchange in Bandra Kurla Complex with Kapadia Nagar, which is 1.1 km long, is likely to be inaugurated on Friday.

The remaining portion connecting Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Extension with Vakola flyover is still under construction and is scheduled to open only in June this year.

How SCLRE will help Mumbaikars

This elevated road project will drastically cut down commuting time as it will provide motorists a signal-free connectivity right up to Ghatkopar. The lone signal to come in the way will be at the Chheda Nagar Junction on the Eastern Express Highway at Ghatkopar.

Similarly, for those coming from far-flung western suburbs such as Mira-Bhayandar, other than the Dahisar toll post, there will be a traffic signal directly at Ghatkopar.

Akurli subway inauguration also likely

The widened vehicular subway at Akurli, Kandivali may also be inaugurated. Back in Sept 2019, PM Modi had launched the underpass widening project and inaugurated the Bandongri Metro Station of Metro Line 2A, which got fully operationalised only last month.

The earlier underpass had become a bottleneck. It was a place of constant traffic congestion and took around 15 minutes only to cross the portion below the Western Express Highway. The width has been increased from the earlier 16 metres to 33 metres.

Vande Bharat flag off

On Friday, the PM will flag off Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Solapur and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Shirdi semi high speed Vande Bharat trains. Trials of these trains on the route are underway.

