Mumbai: Phase-II of Goregaon-Mulund link road to be complete by end of 2023

The BMC has set a deadline to complete the first two phases of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) by December 2023, at a cost of ₹1,060 crore. Once ready, the road is estimated to cut down the travel time between Mulund and Goregaon to 20 mins.

The link connecting the Western Express Highway (WEH) at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund will be crucial in decongesting other prominent routes like the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. The project is divided into four phases and the estimated cost is around ₹8,000 crore. The entire project is expected to be ready by 2028.

70% work on Phase-I complete

Under Phase-I, the BMC completed 70% work of the Nahur road over bridge. The work is expected to get completed by Dec 2023. Meanwhile, 65% work of widening the GMLR in Mulund West and Goregaon East has been completed. “The second phase of work will be finished by May 2023”, said a civic official. The BMC made a provision of ₹442 crore for this in the current financial year (2022-23).

Phase-III underway

The civic body has just started the third phase of work that includes the construction of an elevated rotary at the Guru Gobind Singh Road and GMLR junction, a flyover at Ratnagiri Hotel junction in Goregaon East, and a flyover at Hedgewar junction in Mulund West. It is said that 7% work of the project will be completed by January 2025.

Tunnels to be completed by 2028

The work of a box tunnel and twin tunnels is expected to be completed by May 2028. The fourth phase includes the construction of a flyover at Airoli junction at Mulund East and an underpass across the WEH at Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East. A tender for the work will be floated after the start of tunnel execution work. It will take 36 months to complete the project after the contract is awarded.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)