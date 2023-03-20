Mira Bhayandar: At least 36 complaints of chain snatching filed by attendees of controversial godman Dhirendra Shastri's spiritual meet | Representative image

The spiritual discourse programme by controversial godman Dhirendra Shastri on Saturday drew thousands of seekers, both spiritual and materialistic and several devotees were unwittingly rid of some of their material trappings in the process.

Teeming crowds meant bountiful pickings, so pickpockets and chain snatchers also duly took their place, interspersed among the spiritual seekers and were amply benefitted. After the event ended, around 9 pm on Saturday, 36 devotees, mostly women, lined up at the police station to register complaints about chain snatchings.

Mangalsutras, gold chains worth Rs 20 lakh stolen

Gold chains and mangalsutras of 36 people, around 448 grams in all and collectively valued at more than Rs 20 lakh, were stolen during the religious event. Six accused, alleged to be members of a gang from Alwar, Rajasthan, were arrested; the gang is notorious for targeting people in crowded areas such as gatherings, fairs and religious events, according to police.

Accused from a notorious gang from Rajasthan

The suspects have been identified as Geeta Sardar, 45, Hema Suraj, 30, Setu Karambeer, 20, Pinky Rahul, 25, Reshma Bawariya, 55, and Sonia Anil, 22. Only one stolen chain has been recovered, so far.

Police have registered a case under sections related to robbery and common intention under the Indian Penal Code. Shastri is head of Baageshwar Dham near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh.

“While an offence under section 392 and 34 of the IPC has been registered, six suspects have been taken into custody for their involvement in the chain-snatching cases. Apart from further intensifying security, special teams comprising cops in plainclothes have been deputed to keep a watchful eye on the crowds. The organisers have also been asked to ensure that proper arrangements are in place,” said Senior Police Inspector Vijaysing Bagal of the Mira Road police station.

Cops examining CCTV footage of venue

Shastri was on a two-day visit to Mira Road, until Sunday. Police are examining CCTV camera footage at the venue. The two-day programme was held under the aegis of the Bhayandar-based Smt Shantaben Mithalal Jain Charitable Trust, led by legislator Geeta Jain.