Mumbai: Four booked for data theft to start restaurant business like ex-employer

The MHB Colony police have launched a probe into a case of data theft against four persons, who allegedly stole client information of a firm and established a restaurant business similar to that of the complainant.

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺𝘀𝗲𝗹𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

The complainant, a resident of Charkop in Kandivali, told the police that three persons resigned from his Dahisar-based firm between Jan 2020 to Oct 2022.

The accused persons allegedly misused the laptop, e-mail ID and storage information of the complainant’s firm and illegally emailed to themselves sensitive client information related to terms and conditions. They also allegedly prevented the complainant from accessing the information despite having authorised rights.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Sunday on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, failure to protect data and dishonestly receiving stolen computer resources or communication devices, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

The police are probing if the accused downloaded, copied and extracted data, computer database or information in any removable storage form.

Such cybercrimes are rising across the country. The Mumbai police’s statistics revealed that last year 17 cases of data theft were registered in the city, of which only five were detected, with five persons being arrested.

