Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assures action on evaluation of HSC Class 12 exam papers

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the Legislative Assembly, on Tuesday, that the government will convene a meeting on the issue of answer papers of grade 12 students not being evaluated for months.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also raised the matter in the assembly, demanding the government to intervene immediately. "The answer sheets of Grade XII exams are lying and not being checked. This will impact the students grossly. Since some of the students look forward to going abroad for further education, if their answer sheets are not examined on time, the results will be delayed. Hence the government needs to look into this matter urgently," said Shelar.

Speaker of Assembly, BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar also intervened in the discussion and urged for a solution to the problem.