Mumbai Weather Update For May 1: Heatwave Conditions To Recede From Today, Says IMD; Mercury To Remain Around 28-30°C In City | File

Mumbai: The megacity woke up to another day of clear skies and gentle breezes, in line with the predictions of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast further assured continued clear weather across Mumbai and its outskirts.

Today's Weather Update

Temperature-wise, the day was set to see a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum reaching 37 degrees Celsius, indicating a gradual relief from the recent heatwave conditions. The temperature was expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius on average throughout the day. Winds were anticipated to blow at a speed of 9.3 km/h from the north-northwesterly direction. Sunrise was forecasted for 06:10 am, with sunset at 07:01 pm.

Looking ahead, the IMD's seven-day forecast suggested a slight decrease in minimum temperatures before a rise in temperatures next week. Thursday's temperature is predicted to be around 25 degrees Celsius, followed by 26 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday. From Sunday through Tuesday next week, temperatures were predicted to be around 27-28 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave Sizzled Mumbai In Past Few Days

Mumbai and its surroundings had been experiencing scorching temperatures due to heatwave conditions in recent days. Areas like Navi Mumbai and Panvel recorded temperatures touching 42°C, while Mulund soared to 44°C yesterday. Dadar and South Mumbai experienced temperatures close to 35°C, with Colaba slightly below 35°C. Kurla recorded 40°C, while Mira Road reached 42°C. However, local weather reports indicated a decrease in temperature starting from today, offering some relief from the heatwave.

AQI Stays In Moderate Category

Despite the forecast of somewhat pleasant weather, air quality in Mumbai remained moderate, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles recorded at 147 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while 50-100 fall under satisfactory. However, caution is advised for readings between 100 and 200, categorized as moderate.