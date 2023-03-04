Mumbai: Minor among two held for 13 bicycle thefts in Dombivli

The Ramnagar police have arrested two persons, including a minor, from Diva for stealing bicycles in the Dombivli area, and seized 13 bicycles worth Rs1.5 lakh from them. The minor offender was handed over to his parents. The older accused has been identified as Hasmit Singh Jasmer Singh Saini, 19. Senior police inspector Sachin Sandbhor said thefts had increased in the Chiplunkar Road and Ayre Road areas. As the incidents were occurring in the same area, footage from CCTV cameras was seen to track the suspects.

