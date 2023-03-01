Thane: Neighbour throws minor siblings from second floor of building in Mumbra, boy dies while girl seriously injured

Representational Pic |

A man allegedly threw his neighbour's five year-old son and four-year-old daughter from the 2nd floor of a building in Devripada area of Mumbra township on Saturday, February 25. The boy died while the girl is seriously injured and the accused has been arrested, said a police officer from Mumbra police station on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Asif and was arrested on Monday from his residence.

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗻'𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘀' 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, senior police inspector at Mumbra police station, said, "The accused Asif and his wife do not have a child and they were next door neighbours of the victims in the building. The accused and his wife used to have a frequent quarrels over petty issues. Also, the accused wife was a friend of the victims' mother and they used to talk frequently which he did not like. On Saturday the accused allegedly threw the two minors from the 2nd floor of the building, where they were playing. The boy died on the spot and the girl suffered serious injuries. However, the girl managed to go home and informed her father that their neighbour threw them from the building."

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿

The boy was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Kolhatkar added, "Based on a complaint by the children's mother, we have arrested the accused and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder). Also, we are probing to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime."