Good News For Mumbaikars! Coastal Road Project's South-Bound Arm To Be Open On All Days; Check Details On Timings Here

Mumbai Coastal Road Project |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have revised the entry timings for the south-bound arm of the Coastal Road from Wednesday, May 1, aiming to enhance traffic flow. As per a Times of India report, entry from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction is permitted between 8 am to 5 pm every day, while entry from Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction), Amarsons Garden entry and exit till Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) is allowed from 7 am to 11 pm daily.

Details On Speed Limits

Moreover, specific speed limits have been enforced along different sections of the road: 80 km/h on straight stretches, 60 km/h in tunnels, and 40 km/h at turning points. Previously, the Coastal Road operated partially for southbound traffic between 8 am and 8 pm on weekdays, but the extended timings are expected to alleviate traffic congestion, providing a boon for commuters.

Rules To Be Followed While Travelling Through Coastal Road

DCP (South Traffic) Pradnya Jedge, while speaking to the TOI stated that all vehicles, except those listed as restricted, are permitted on the route. However, passengers are strictly prohibited from stopping vehicles, disembarking, or engaging in photography or videography along the road. Legal consequences await violators. Additionally, the city traffic police have issued notifications barring entry for heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors and various other vehicles, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, inaugurated the south-bound corridor of Mumbai's Coastal Road Project Phase 1, named Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, on March 11. This project, which commenced construction on October 13, 2018, is estimated to cost nearly Rs 13,000 crore. Despite missing several deadlines, it is slated for completion within the coming months.

CM Shinde had previously announced plans for a sprawling 320-acre central park along the Coastal Road, envisioning a green sanctuary amidst the urban hustle.