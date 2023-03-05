Mumbai: Two held for housebreaking theft, items worth ₹7.36 lakh recovered

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kurla police have arrested two persons for allegedly breaking into a house located in Tilak Nagar and stealing cash, gold jewellery and valuables worth ₹12.90 lakh.

According to the police, the incident happened on the intervening night of February 13 and 14, when the family were out for personal reasons. The two accused Rakesh Sugriv Kharatmol, 36, and Sonu Ramesh Jagdane, 19, used a sharp object to break open the complainant’s, Mira Govind Borade, 64, house lock. They stole every possible thing from Borade’s residence including gold and silver jewellery, cash, etc.

Borade approached the police a day after the incident and lodged a first information report against unknown persons which was followed by the police making a special team for investigating the case.

Kharatmol was arrested in Nallasopara and brought to Kurla police station for interrogation. Jagdane was arrested in the Bhimnagar area of Jalna and brought to Kurla police station.

The police managed to recover stolen items of ₹7.36 lakhs and the search for more is on. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.