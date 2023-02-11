Mumbai: Man held with jewellery, cash worth Rs 50 lakh; 4 others held for jewel theft

Representative image | Pixabay

The Worli police on Thursday night arrested a man from whom jewellery and cash worth Rs50.34 lakh was found on his detention during nakabandi.

The man was stopped at Jijamata Nagar for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet. He was caught after he tried to flee on seeing the police. He was searched after he couldn’t give convincing answers during interrogation, leading to recovery of valuables and Rs7.46 lakh in cash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan said that the suspect, Aftab Kasim Khan, 22, stole valuables from Ajmer in Rajasthan, and the two-wheeler from Gujarat. He has cases of house breaking at Bharuch and Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Malegaon in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Kurla Police on Wednesday arrested four people, including three history-sheeters, for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs1 lakh from a household.

The complainant, Bhakti Rohan Vale, 20, had gone out for some work when the suspects broke into her house and stole gold and silver jewellery items. She found the door broken on her return home in the night and approached the police.

CCTV camera footage revealed a suspicious auto rickshaw near Vale’s house. With no leads from the auto’s registered number, the police circulated it among their informants and tracked it to Govandi, resulting in detention of four suspects.

Their records revealed they were history-sheeters with multiple cases registered against them in the Mumbai police jurisdiction. Their offences include housebreaking, trespassing, criminal intimidation, and causing voluntary hurt. The police managed to recover the stolen items which were handed over to the complainant.

