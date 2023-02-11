Mumbai: 'Buyer' held for fleeing with second-hand mobile phone

Picture for representation

Mumbai: A man was arrested just when he was about to flee away with the mobile phone of the person whom he had contacted on an e-marketplace. This wasn't the first time Rajkamal Tandiya was committing such a fraud. According to the Agripada police, they received a grievance on February 2 that Tandiya contacted the complainant after seeing an advert on an e-marketplace about the latter's mobile phone.

The suspect called him to a hospital and said that he was buying the phone for his wife who is admitted. On the pretext of showing the phone to her, he took the phone to never come back. Tandiya tried the same trick again unbeknownst that the cops had laid a trap for him. Finally, he was caught, while trying to dupe another person on Friday. To conceal his identity, Tandiya used to wear a mask when he met the target, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan.

