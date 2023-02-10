Navi Mumbai: Two held for cheating senior citizens by making false scenario, Rs 5.3 lakh jewellery recovered

Representative Image |

The Panvel Unit two of the Crime Branch arrested two persons and claimed to have solved at least 13 cases of robbery of senior citizens.

The accused used to cheat senior citizens by creating panic by making up false scenarios and in turn convincing them to hand over their jewellery.

The arrested accused were identified as Naresh Vijaykumar Jaiswal, 42, a resident of Shilgaon in Kalyan and Babu Manchekar, 60, a resident of Taloja.

According to police, they used to target senior citizens in lonely places along the road. They used to create panic by saying that there is a police barricade ahead and it would be unsafe for them to carry their jewellery there, further claiming that it would be wise to hand over their jewellery to them. Police said that they had robbed many senior citizens with this modus operandi.

Unit two of the crime branch checked CCTV footage of 69 locations and based on technical analysis, they caught them. With their arrest, at least 13 cases of cheating and robberies took place in different police stations in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

According to police, there was a challenge for the police to question elderly persons or senior citizens as they could not recall the incident properly.

Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from unit two of the Crime Branch, gathered details of the accused like the language they speak, their body shape, manner of speaking, and dress among other details of the accused. “We checked CCTV footage of around 69 locations, time of the crime, place of the crime and matched with the details we received by discussing with victims,” said Patil. He added that after a technical analysis of all details, the accused were arrested.

The police also recovered gold jewelleries worth Rs 5,30,000 from them. “With their arrest, similar cases were registered against them at four cases in Koparkhairane police station, two Vashi, one each in Turbhe, Rabale, and Nerul, in Navi Mumbai and one case each in Matunga, Sion, Mahatma Phule police station in Thane City and Kanjurmarg police station,” said Patil.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)