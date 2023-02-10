Navi Mumbai: Specially abled children celebrate annual sports day with great enthusiasm; see pics

Specially abled children celebrate annual sports day with great enthusiasm | FPJ

Children with disabilities studying at ETC Centre Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) participated in the annual sports day event with great enthusiasm. The event was organised at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in CBD Belapur.

NMMC’s ETC Centre has the reputation of being the only education training and service facility centre in the country which accommodates all types of disabled persons under one roof.

In order to encourage the inherent arts and sports qualities of the disabled, the annual sports day was organised under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Children participated in various games like running, sack race, rabbit jump, frog jump, and throw ball among others.

Specially abled children between the ages of 2 to 18 years participated enthusiastically. Keeping in mind the limitations caused by disability, competitive activities of various sports were organized so that they could easily play and enjoy the game.

