Navi Mumbai CP felicitates senior inspector for solving rape case

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe felicitated senior police inspector Shatrughan Mali for solving the rape of a minor girl in a garden in Nerul.

A 16-year-old girl was raped by an unknown person while sitting with friends in a garden in Nerul in the dark at night.

However, even a month after the incident, there was no trace of the accused. The accused had not left any evidence and did not carry a mobile at the time of the crime.

Senior PI Mali and his team conducted day and night investigations and arrested the accused under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Vast.

Bharbe awarded a special citation award to Mali with a certificate for solving the crime.

