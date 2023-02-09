Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct health checkups of over 2 lakh children | FPJ

As per the directives of the Public Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra, the 'Jagaruk Palk, Sanbharat Balak' campaign is being implemented from February 9 in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area for the health and safety of children.

During this campaign, a comprehensive health checkup of boys and girls in the age group of 0 to 18 years of NMMC will be conducted. To effectively implement this campaign in the civic jurisdiction municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar formed a city task force.

Campaign will be implemented for eight weeks

Under this campaign, health screening of all boys and girls in the age group of 0 to 18 years will be conducted, providing preventive and curative health facilities to them. Efforts will be made to provide counselling facilities for safe and sound health. Starting from February 9, the campaign will be implemented for the next eight weeks i.e. 45 to 48 days, and in this, the children will be given further treatment if required after the examination.

Training of all medical officers, health workers, nurses, school coordinators and Asha volunteers has been completed for the campaign. Similarly, a daily inspection action plan has been prepared according to the civic primary health centre.

A wide publicity campaign has been carried out to convey information about the campaign to the citizens. Different media like banners, hoardings and announcements are being used.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Russell Dibreto wins NMMC State Level bodybuilding contest

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)