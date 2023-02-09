Navi Mumbai: Russell Dibreto wins NMMC State Level bodybuilding contest

Russell Dibreto of Mumbai wins NMMC State Level bodybuilding contest | FPJ

A total of 225 bodybuilders of different weight groups from various districts across the state participated in Shree State Level Bodybuilding and NMMC Zone Shree Bodybuilding Competition organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi.

The event was organised after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Russell Dibreto of Mumbai won the prestigious trophy with the title of NMMC State Level Bodybuilder – 2023 along with a prize money of Rs. 1.25 lakh. Ajinkya Redekar of Kolhapur bagged the state runner-up title with prize money of Rs 45,000.

Satish Yadav of Airoli won the title of the best bodybuilder among the 69 contestants participating in the Shree Zone Shree Bodybuilding 2023 competition with prize money of Rs 50,000 and a prestigious trophy. Mahedra Shedge of Vashi bagged the runner-up title of the NMMC Zone Shree Competition with Rs 25,000.

In the state-level bodybuilding competition, Chandrasekhar Pawar of Kolhapur won the best poser title and Sudarshan Khedekar of Thane won the most improved bodybuilder title. They received Rs 15,000 each along with citations.

This state-level bodybuilding competition, which was successful with the enthusiastic participation of more than 225 bodybuilders, was inaugurated by Airoli Assembly Member MLA Shri.

It was completed with the auspicious hand of Ganesh Naik. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the city of Navi Mumbai has proved its uniqueness in every field and many athletes are enhancing the reputation of the city also in the field of sports.

