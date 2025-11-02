Sheena Bora Murder Case: Trial Nears End As Prosecution Completes Witness Examination After A Decade

Indrani Mukherjea (L) & Sheena Bora (R) | File Photo

Mumbai: The trial in the Sheena Bora murder case is coming to a close with the prosecution completing the examination of almost all the crucial witnesses and now it is only the turn of the investigating officers to testify. In a decade, since the case was lodged, there are many more questions than the answers, which the trial could have given.

Alleged Murder Plot

Sheena is said to have been killed on April 24, 2012 allegedly by her own mother Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamwar Rai and her ex –husband Sanjeev Khanna. It is the prosecution’s case that Indrani had asked Sheena to meet her on the evening of April 24, 2012 and she was allegedly last with Indrani.

Relationship Not Approved by Indrani

The prosecution’s case is that Sheena, who was introduced to everyone as Indrani’s younger sister, was in a relationship with Indrani’s step son Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea from his previous marriage. The two were in a live-in relationship, which according to the prosecution was not acceptable to Indrani.

Events on the Day of the Murder

As per the prosecution case, Sheena had taken half day's leave to meet Indrani on the said day. Rahul, as per the prosecution case, dropped her near National College, Bandra. At the spot, Indrani was waiting for her, along with Rai and Khanna.

Body Disposed of in Raigad

The two thereafter said to have strangled her in one of the bylanes near National College. Next day, the three of them allegedly packed her body in a suitcase and disposed it in Pen, Raigad district and set it on fire. The Raigad police did make a note of it but did not further probe the murder.

Alleged Plot to Kill Mikhail

Further, Indrani is also alleged to have hatched a conspiracy to kill her son Mikhail after his drink was allegedly spiked and he was tired and kept in a room. Mikhail however, managed to escape and survived.

Rahul’s Search for Sheena

Meanwhile, as per prosecution’s case, Rahul began looking for Sheena and Indrani allegedly told him that she (Sheena) has decided to move to the US and did not want to be with him anymore.

Rahul Collected Call Recordings

Rahul was allegedly not convinced with the explanation and he started recording all the calls he was making to several persons linked to Sheena to find answers. The tapes of which were later used by the prosecution as one of the key pieces of evidence.

Rai’s Arrest Revealed the Murder

Three years later, the mystery of disappearance of Sheena was said to be solved with the arrest of Rai, who turned out to be a crucial link.

Confession Led to Case Registration

On August 21, 2015, the Khar police arrested Rai for alleged illegal possession of a pistol. He was going to dispose of the pistol allegedly given to him by Indrani. It is the prosecution’s claim that during the questioning Rai broke down and revealed about murder of Sheena. The case of murder was thereafter lodged by Khar police.

CBI Took Over Investigation

The Khar police had on August 25, 2015, arrested Indrani and a day after to Khanna over murder charges. On September 18, 2015 the probe was transferred to the CBI. The central agency, on November 19, 2015 arrested Peter Mukerjea claiming that he was part of the conspiracy and knew that Sheena was killed.

Key Evidence in the Case

The prosecution’s case today stands on few of the key evidence - testimony of Rai, who turned approver and testified against Indrani, Khanna and Peter, testimony of Indrani’s other staff – her secretary, another driver etc, Rahul Mukerjea, forensic evidence, call recordings done by Rahul, Indrani’s son Mikhail, Sheena’s friend and several emails exchanged within the family at the relevant time.

Defence Questions Rai’s Credibility

Rai though, testified in the court and gave details on how Sheena was killed, the defence however, claimed that he cannot be called as trustworthy. The defence’s claim is that Rai was illegally detailed before he was actually arrested and was tortured to implicate Indrani.

Indrani’s Claim: Sheena Still Alive

Indrani has on the other hand claimed that Sheena is still alive and she was last seen with Rahul. The defence lawyer for Indrani had alleged that on the alleged fateful night, Rahul, Rai and Mikhail were together.

Defence’s Alternate Theory

It is further claimed that, after the said night, Sheena went with Rahul and duo had also visited their landlord on July 2012. Further it is alleged that, from there the two left for airport and took separate flights for Dehradun. Rahul however, denied the theory.

Dispute Over Identity of Recovered Body

Besides, the defence has been alleging that the so-called body recovered by the Khar police in 2015 is different from the body recovered by police in 2012. It was alleged that in 2012, the skeleton and remains of the body allegedly of Sheena was sent for forensic examination and after removal of required parts, the remains were later buried at the same place from where the body was found. In 2015, the body was again exhumed and sent for forensic examination.

DNA Report Disputed by Defence

The defence has claimed that the parts are not that of Sheena and the DNA report which allegedly confirmed that the remains belonged to the biological daughter of Indrani is doctored. Indrani has maintained that her daughter is still alive and Rahul was the last person seen with her.

Khanna and Peter’s Defence Arguments

Khanna on the other hand claimed that he was not present at the spot from where Sheena is said to have been picked up. He claimed that just ten minutes before he was at Hilton hotel, and in no circumstance, he could reach the alleged spot in the said time.

Peter’s defence on the other hand is that he was not even in the country and did not have any knowledge about what Indrani upto.

