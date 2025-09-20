Sheena Bora Murder Case: Friend Testifies Mikhail Sought Help To Rescue Sheena From Rehab Centre On Indrani Mukerjea’s Instructions

Indrani Mukherjea (L) & Sheena Bora (R) | File Photo

Mumbai: Sheena Bora’s close friend Sanjana Phukan told the court on Friday that Mikhail Bora, Sheena’s brother, had called her between 2013 and 2015, seeking help to rescue Sheena from a rehabilitation centre where she was allegedly held captive on the instructions of Indrani Mukerjea.

Prosecution’s Case

As per the prosecution case, Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamwar Rai strangled her in the car on April 24, 2012. It is alleged that the body was later dumped into a bag and kept overnight in the garage and set on fire in Pen village the next day.

The special CBI court on Friday concluded recording the testimony of Phukan, wherein she was cross-examined by Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle.

Mikhail’s Plea for Help

However, Phukan told the court on Friday that somewhere between 2013 and 2015, when she was in Meerut, Mikhail had called her. She said it was a conference call between her, Mikhail, and another friend, Pranami.

In the said call, Mikhail asked them to rescue Sheena. He claimed that Sheena was held captive in a rehabilitation centre in Pune on the instructions of Indrani. He asked the two to help him rescue Sheena. Phukan said that after the said call, she spoke to her husband's cousin, who is a psychologist, for help. However, Phukan said later she and Pranami decided not to pursue it as they did not believe Mikhail and thought he was lying.

Rahul’s Attempts to File Complaint

In yet another disclosure, Phukan on Friday claimed that Rahul had contacted her after Sheena's alleged disappearance. She claimed that they advised him to lodge a missing complaint as well. But she said his complaints were not lodged and he was asked to take it easy as Sheena was with her mother.

On Friday, Phukan told the court that when Rahul reached out to her for help, her cousin, who is a lawyer practicing before the Supreme Court, had offered to help. Phukan said they advised him to move the court and file a habeas corpus petition. Phukan said her cousin had offered to file it for him, but she said Rahul did not take that further.

Details About Sheena’s Life

Phukan in her testimony has highlighted several aspects of Sheena’s life. On Friday, she told the court that in November 2011, when Sheena attended her wedding in Guwahati, she stayed at her friend Pranami house instead of her own house.

Phukan said that Sheena went to her house and stayed there only for a couple of days but later shifted to the house of another friend, Pranami. Phukan claimed that Sheena moved out of the house because there were disputes between her, on one side, and her nana, nani, and Mikhail on the other side. It was claimed that at that time Mikhail's girlfriend was also staying at their house with Sheena's family.