Sheena Bora Murder Case: Sheena's Friend Testifies Indrani Mukerjea Opposed Her Relationship With Rahul

Mumbai: Sheena Bora’s childhood friend, on Thursday told the court that Sheena’s mother Indrani Mukerjea was against her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea. She went on to say that the relationship between Sheena and Indrani were not cordial and referred to several emails exchanged between her and Sheena.

Prosecution Examines Sanjana Phukan

The prosecution on Thursday examined Sanjana Phukan, a childhood friend of Sheena from Guwahati as witness number 136. Phukan told the court that she was in regular touch with Sheena and there had not been time that they went out of touch for more than 15 days.

Communication Through Calls, Messages, and Emails

Phukan told the court that Sheena and she were in touch through calls, messages and emails. She referred to few of the mails shared by Sheena. Phukan claimed that the relationship between Sheena and Indrani was not cordial, and one of the reasons was that Indrani was not there with them when they were growing up.

Emails Indicate Difficulties with Mother and Career

Referring to yet another mail that Phukan had received from Sheena in June 2009, she claimed that Sheena said, “Difficult ties with her mother, her mother tried to get her out of job, stopped her salary and she tried hard and somehow saved job. Her mother planned backfired and she is settled now.”

Phukan claimed that the mail was written by Sheena in response to her question when Sheena told her that she was to move in with Rahul and Phukan had raised safety concerns.

Sheena and Rahul’s Relationship Described

Phukan claimed that in one of the mails, written in October 2009, Sheena had said that Rahul was not in touch with his father and similarly Sheena was also not in contact with his mother and they were happy that way.

Emails Reveal Frustration and Desire for Distance

Besides, Phukan said that in one of her emails, Sheena had claimed that she was fed up with the problems, dramas surrounding her life and wanted to take ‘sansyas’. Further Phukan said that in another mail to her, Sheena told her about Diwali and said, “she was not in touch with Ind and she is not going to change and she doesn't want to be back in touch with her”

Sheena’s Visit to Friend’s Wedding and Future Plans

In November 2011, Phukan said, Sheena had attended her wedding in Guwahati. During a week that Sheena stayed with her, Phukan told the court that, “Sheena communicated that she was happy with Rahul and may be in the next year she will marry him.”

Last Communication Before Disappearance

Phukan claimed that she last heard from Sheena was on April 15, 2012. Thereafter Phukan claimed that she had received a message from Sheena’s phone on April 24 or April 25, saying that, ‘she was breaking up with Rahul and she is going to change her phone number and she will give her new number but she shouldn't share it with Rahul. She will be going off social media for some time.’

Visit to Sheena’s House in Guwahati

Phukan said that on receipt of the said message, she immediately called her, but the call was disconnected and thereafter her phone was switched off. She claimed that after this, in July 2012, she along with her husband and another friend went to Sheena’s house in Guwahati, where they met Sheena’s grandmother and brother Mikhail.

Brother Confirms Sheena Was in US

“Mikhail told me that Sheena is fine and that she is in the US. I asked why she is not communicating, M said she will contact me when she settles down Mikhail showed me some docs in his laptop. It was a rent agreement of the place where she was staying and she asked him to get it revoked,” Phukan told the court.

