Palghar Horror: 17-Yr-Old Girl Raped; Parents Among 16 Booked; Few Detained | Representative image

Palghar: A 17-year-old girl from Palghar was allegedly raped by two persons on different occasions under the pretext of marriage following which she became pregnant and had two children, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the girl's complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against 16 persons, including the two alleged rapists, the victim's parents and two doctors, on various charges, they said. Some persons have also been detained, the police said without giving more details.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, who is a resident of Nallasopara area, two persons lured her since 2021 on the promise of marriage and allegedly raped her repeatedly on separate occasions, an official from Achole police station said. The girl became pregnant and had two children, he said, adding that both the persons later abandoned the victim and the children.

One of the alleged rapists took the victim to Amravati when she was pregnant, concealed her identity and got her delivery done at a hospital there before abandoning her and the child, the official said.

Eight of the accused, including the girl's parents and uncle, took Rs 4 lakh from one of the alleged rapists through an acquaintance and handed over the victim's girl child to a person for sale, he said.

The accused in the case also include two women doctors from hospitals where the girl delivered the children and an advocate, whose role is not specified in the FIR.

16 Booked So Far

The case has been registered against the 16 accused under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(n) (aggravated sexual assault), 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having care of it), 363 (kidnapping), 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution) and 34 (common intention). They have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said, adding that a probe was on into the case.